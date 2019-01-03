Olivia Newton John Addresses Reports That She Is Dying

Olivia Newton-John is “doing great” following reports that she is on her deathbed.

In a video posted to her Twitter account on Wednesday, the Grease actress denied recent reports that surfaced claiming that she had only “weeks” to live due to her body “shutting down” following her recent cancer diagnosis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Newton-John, 70, had announced in September that she had been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.

Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia pic.twitter.com/1Nd2jIcRb1 — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) January 3, 2019

“Happy New Year, everyone!” the actress said in the clip. “I just want to say the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote, and I’m doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible.”

“Thank you all for the wonderful love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Newton-John’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, had also commented on the rumors in a post on Instagram addressing her aunt’s health.

“Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let’s leave that distressing rumor where it belongs,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Newton-John.

It had been reported last week that Newton-John’s “bodily functions appear to be shutting down” and that she is “clinging to life” in order to see her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, marry her fiancé James Driskill later this year, according to a source who spoke to Radar Online.

The report went on to claim that Newton-John, who “has continued to stun doctors by staving off what is almost a definite death sentence,” had chosen to spend her remaining days at her Santa Barbara, California ranch with her husband, John Easterling, and her daughter at her side, helping to plan Lattanzi’s “secret wedding.”

“Bone metastasis is an ominous sign. This can’t be helped by chemotherapy. It is unlikely that any treatment could be beneficial,” Dr. Stuart Fischer, who had not treated Newton-John, told the outlet. “If the breast cancer spread to the bones in her back, it can spread to the other organs in her body. That includes the brain, lungs and liver. She almost certainly is going to die!”

Newton-John’s battle with cancer began in 1992 when she underwent a partial mastectomy, nine months of chemotherapy and a breast reconstruction. In May 2017, doctors diagnosed Newton-John with stage 4 breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum.

Speaking of her most recent diagnosis, which she announced in September, Newton-John told Australia’s Channel Seven that “I believe I will win over it. That’s my goal.”