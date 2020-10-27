Olivia Munn Spotted Wearing Possible Engagement Ring

✖

Is Olivia Munn engaged? It's the question on many minds right now after photos emerged of the actor sporting what looks like an engagement ring. On Tuesday morning, Munn was spotted leaving the gym while wearing what appears to be an engagement ring on her left hand, per the Daily Mail. This news comes about one year after she split from her boyfriend Tucker Roberts.

During her outing, Munn donned a white top and black leggings as she made her way out of the gym. She also wore a face mask to protect herself amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. While the actor is said to be single at the moment, the Daily Mail pointed out that she seemingly donned a diamond ring on her left hand during her gym run. However, it could simply be that the Newsroom actor was wearing a piece of her own jewelry to complete her look. Of course, since Munn has neither confirmed nor denied that she is engaged, let alone in a relationship, this report simply serves as speculation behind her romantic status.

Olivia Munn leaves the gym wearing what appears to be an engagement ring https://t.co/EBR0xvc34d — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 27, 2020

In August, Entertainment Tonight reported that Munn and Roberts, the Philadelphia Fusion president, split towards the end of 2019. The pair were first linked together in December 2018 after they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles. Munn made their relationship Instagram official in November 2019 after the two attended one of her friend's Day of the Dead celebration. The X-Men: Apocalypse star opened up to ET in November 2019 about her relationship with Roberts, telling the publication that she was living her "happily ever after."

"I've really come to a realization with myself that I'm already in my happily ever after. And if I want to have kids or want to get married then I'll do that, but it has to add to my life, you know? Everything has to add to my life," she said. Munn continued to tell ET that she is perfectly happy with how her life is going and that she is excited about anything that could come her way in the future. "I already love my life as it is. I'm excited about anything that might come my way, but I've already reached the pinnacle for me, what I think happiness should look like," the actor continued. "I've got amazing girlfriends. I've got my pets. I've got my career. I'm really, really happy. Anything else that wants to come into my life has to add."