Olivia Munn Sends Love to ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek After Choking up On-Air

Olivia Munn shared a heartwarming message of support for Alex Trebek following his emotional viral moment on Jeopardy! The game show host made headlines earlier this week after he choked up during the final portion of an episode Monday. Instead of writing down the answer for the final question, contestant Dhruv Gaur wrote: “We [love] you Alex,” leaving the beloved host almost in tears amid his battle with pancreatic cancer.

The footage of the sweet tribute to Trebek went viral on social media and inspired responses from many celebrities and fans.

Munn took to Twitter Tuesday with a brief message that also had social media talking.

Other fans responded to Munn’s sweet tweet with their own feelings about the viral moment, as well as tributes to the beloved host.

“My cousin is executive producer on the show. True story,” one user commented, seemingly confirming what had happened on the show was a surprise for the host.

“Made me cry!” another user commented.

“No you’re crying! Shut up!” another fan wrote.

Gaur responded to the moment going viral on his social media, sharing his inspiration for the sweet moment during the critical moment in the episode. The emotional moment on the show inspired many fans to send well-wishes Trebek’s way, inspiring the hashtag, #WeLoveYouAlex on social media.

“Sorry for west coast spoilers, but I’m really glad I got the opportunity to say to Alex what everybody at the tournament was thinking. For context, Alex had just shared with us that he was reentering treatment for pancreatic cancer,” he explained.

“We were all hurting for him so badly. When Final Jeopardy came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and thought he should know. I’m just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking. Sending all the love,” Gaur wrote.

Trebek first announced his cancer diagnosis in March. He finished his first round of treatment a few weeks later an had positive results, but then announced in September the disease had returned more aggressively.

“I’m not afraid of dying,” Trebek told CTV Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme at a University of Ottawa event at the time. “I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life… if it happens, why should I be afraid that?”