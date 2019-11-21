Olivia Munn and Partner Tucker Roberts Make Public Debut as Couple

Olivia Munn and Tucker Roberts have made their relationship public after about a year of rumors. The duo attended their first public event together this month, and it just so happened to be a costume party. This means that their first public photos together will forever show Munn dressed as Jesse and Judy Gemstone.

Munn and Roberts made their big entrance at Beau and Mirande Dickson’s A Day of the Dead Celebration in Los Angeles, California earlier this month. According to a report by E! News, it was held at the home of Absolut Elyx CEO Jonas Tahlin.

Munn wore a glittering pink mini dress with matching high heels and meticulously curled hair. Roberts was arguably even more eye-catching in his head-to-toe white suit, with sunglasses and fake sideburns attached. The couple was dressed as Edi Patterson and Danny McBride’s characters from The Righteous Gemstones on HBO.

A source told E! News that Munn and Roberts seemed excited to make their big debut at the party. They reportedly stayed close together and looked giddy to finally be out in the open.

“Olivia and Tucker arrived together holding hands and were visibly together smiling and laughing,” the insider said. “They were really into the vibe and theme of the party and checking out the cool decorations together. They posed together and separately for photos then they hung out with Emma Roberts and Jaime King most of the night in their own little clique by the pool outside.”

Still, the two have yet to speak openly about their relationship in the press, but fans cannot wait. Roberts is an eSports professional, as the president of the team Philadelphia Fusion. The team competes in an Overwatch league, and has been on the scene since 2016.

Roberts is about a decade younger than Munn, but they seem like a good fit. His father, Brian Roberts, is the CEO of Comcast, and he has strong feelings on where tech and video games will lead in the future.

Fans continue to hunt for any hint they can get of Roberts and Munn’s relationship on social media. Stay tuned for updates here on PopCulture.com.