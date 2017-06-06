Olivia Munn Shows Lots Of Leg While Lounging In Her Bathrobe

It’s not often you get to catch a glimpse of your favorite celebrities lounging around in their bathrobes, but actress Olivia Munn offered up a glimpse of the experience, giving her followers on Instagram a leggy show.

The 36-year-old star of The LEGO Ninjago movie added a caption about her argument with her hair stylist about trying to create the perfect bun to attend the CFDA Fashion Awards. In addition to her relaxed robe, Munn also showed off guards on her toes that are worn while painting nails to make sure they don’t accidentally brush up against one another, showing she went the extra mile to appear elegant.

Although Munn got all dolled up for the ceremony, she was spotted earlier this week exploring the city wearing a pair of cutoff shorts, looking relaxed and casual.

The actress has every right to want to embrace every opportunity to relax, as she recently wrapped filming the action/sci-fi/horror film The Predator, directed by Shane Black. This marks the sixth film in the Predator franchise, but is set after Predator 2, which means the events of the Alien vs. Predator films and the Robert Rodriguez-directed Predators will be ignored.

The Predator also stars Thomas Jane, Keegan Michael Key, and Trevante Rhodes and is scheduled for an August 3, 2018 release date.

Munn is an actress in high demand and with a busy schedule, having recently starred in Office Christmas Party and Ocean’s Eight, the all-female prequel to the heist movies starring George Clooney.

Being stressed out from an abundance of projects is one thing, but Munn also had a stressful month as she separated from her boyfriend of three years Aaron Rodgers. A source close to the couple explained, “They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” while adding the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Additionally, the past month also saw the passing of Munn’s 33-year-old cousin.

The actress took to social media to share the update with her fans, explaining, “In this moment it’s understandable to solely live in the sadness and unfairness of her death. But her parents and husband have chosen instead to celebrate her life by bringing more light into this world.”