Olivia Munn Levels up in Chic Green Serena Dress

Olivia Munn is leveling up her style on Instagram. The actor recently posted a Reel on Instagram in which she can be seen showcasing her latest, fashionable look. Naturally, it's not the only stunning photo or clip that Munn has posted on the social media site lately.

In her latest Reel, Munn can be seen "leveling up" in her kitchen as Ciara's "Level Up" plays in the background. The X-Men: Apocalypse star dons a green silk dress by Serena for the video, which involves her posing for the camera and sipping on a glass of water. Munn also had a full face of glam for the short clip, as she noted that her makeup was done by Nova Kaplan. The video, which was simply captioned with "Kitchen," has already nabbed over 1.4 million views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L i v (@oliviamunn)

It seems as though Munn has been posting more Reels to her Instagram account lately. She first posted a Reel in early December, sharing her fondness for Drink Poppi. She has since posted adorable videos with her pup and more videos showcasing her glamorous looks. Of course, the actor does not just share Reels on her Instagram, she also posts numerous photos and videos depicting her everyday life. Scroll down to see some of those very photos that Munn has posted over the last year.