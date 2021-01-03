Olivia Munn Heats up Instagram During New Year's Vacation in Mexico
Olivia Munn is living it up in Mexico right now! The 40-year-old Newsroom and X-Men: Apocalypse actress snuck off south of the border for a New Year's vacation with pals including Bryce Pennel, Stevie Clements, Kathe Clements and Amanda Demme. To mark this special trip to the Careyes resort in Jalisco, Mexico, Munn shared numerous bikini images and selfies.
The former Attack of the Show! host lounged around in some fabulous pink selections, or, in one photo, nothing at all. While traveling to a destination like Jalisco during the pandemic surely ruffled some fans' feathers, many Instagram commenters loved the glimpse at Munn's travels. Scroll through to see a selection of Munn's looks from the vacation.
I love @oliviamunn's cheeky vacation updates. How derriere you not invite me tho! 😉😂 pic.twitter.com/ihz0Scn3lT— Munnday (@Munndayz) December 29, 2020
Blessing your timeline with Olivia Munn 😍 #OliviaMunn #G4 #AttackOfTheShow #XMenApocalypse #Psylocke #beautiful pic.twitter.com/796Cc4wfxR— jonny tran 👑 (@JonnyLeTran6) December 28, 2020
Olivia Munn, the gift that keeps on giving 🎁😍 pic.twitter.com/BYSTBhMsYi— Simpin'AintEasy (@_SimpinAintEasy) December 29, 2020
Olivia Munn giving us some more content to start off the new year pic.twitter.com/XEyUVcmG4B— Simpin'AintEasy (@_SimpinAintEasy) January 2, 2021