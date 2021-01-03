Olivia Munn Heats up Instagram During New Year's Vacation in Mexico

Olivia Munn is living it up in Mexico right now! The 40-year-old Newsroom and X-Men: Apocalypse actress snuck off south of the border for a New Year's vacation with pals including Bryce Pennel, Stevie Clements, Kathe Clements and Amanda Demme. To mark this special trip to the Careyes resort in Jalisco, Mexico, Munn shared numerous bikini images and selfies.

The former Attack of the Show! host lounged around in some fabulous pink selections, or, in one photo, nothing at all. While traveling to a destination like Jalisco during the pandemic surely ruffled some fans' feathers, many Instagram commenters loved the glimpse at Munn's travels. Scroll through to see a selection of Munn's looks from the vacation.