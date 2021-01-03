Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Seeking 'Good Vibes' for 2021 After Mom's Prison Release

✖

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli is looking towards 2021 with a positive mindset. To ring in the New Year, Giannulli posted a short clip of herself dancing on Instagram, writing that she wants to keep the "vibes good." Her post comes about a week after her mother, Loughlin, was released from prison. Her father, Mossimo Giannulli, is currently serving his five-month sentence for wire and mail fraud.

Giannulli clearly had a great time during her New Year's Eve celebrations. She posted several clips and photos from her celebration in which she can be seen hanging out with some of her friends as she rings in 2021. The 21-year-old, donning a black mini dress and heels, posted one clip in which she struts her stuff along with the rest of those in attendance. She captioned the post with, "2021 let's just keep the vibes good, k?"

As previously mentioned, Giannulli's post came shortly after her mother was released from prison following her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. Both Loughlin and her husband Mossimo were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Giannulli and Bella Giannulli, into the University of Southern California. They both entered guilty pleas on those charges back in May. The couple secured a plea deal ahead of their August sentencing that required them both to serve jail time, do community service, and pay a fine. Loughlin was released shortly after Christmas following the completion of her prison sentence.

While Loughlin has been released from prison, her husband is still serving the remainder of his own sentence. Naturally, the Full House star is concerned about how Mossimo is doing while in prison. A source told Us Weekly, “It’s hard to be home without Mossimo, of course. They are praying to be reunited on Easter." The source also noted that Loughlin was in isolation for two weeks prior to her release from prison in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols. They added, “She spent the last two weeks in isolation before she was released, so it has been especially tough, but she’s thankful to put it behind her. There was a COVID outbreak in the prison, so it was a precaution and not a punishment.”