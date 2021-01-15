Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Requests Early Prison Release Due to 56 Days in Solitary Confinement

✖

Mossimo Giannulli is requesting an early release from prison after 56 days of solitary confinement at the start of his five-month sentence. According to E! News, Lori Loughlin's husband filed an emergency motion to modify his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges for fraudulently attempting to get daughters Olivia Jade, 21, and Bella, 20, to the University of Southern California.

Giannulli's lawyer requested a judge allow his client to carry out the rest of his sentence at home, citing his detainment's unusual circumstances. Upon reporting for prison, Giannulli was originally supposed to quarantine with other minimum security prisoners before reporting to a minimum-security prison camp. However, the fashion designer's lawyer claims that his client was placed into solitary confinement near medium-security prisoners for 24 hours a day, even after testing negative for COVID-19 multiple times.

Giannulli was reportedly allowed to leave his cell three times a week to shower but was only allowed to call his family sporadically. After 56 days in solitary, Giannulli's lawyer said he was moved to a minimum-security camp, which is "fundamentally unfair," the attorney claimed. "The toll on Giannulli's mental, physical, and emotional well being has been significant," they wrote.

"Every day that Mr. Giannulli spent in isolation caused harm to his physical, mental and emotional health," the court documents continue. "Mr. Giannulli respectfully submits that the severe circumstances of his extended confinement in solitary quarantine in a cell at USP Lompoc for eight weeks constitutes sufficiently extraordinary and compelling reasons to modify his sentence and order his transfer to home confinement."

Giannulli's attorney added that his client is a 57-year-old non-violent, first-time offender who tested positive for coronavirus in October 2020 before being imprisoned. This is the second time the Full House star's husband requested home confinement, having been denied by a judge on Jan. 7. Loughlin is currently beginning her two years of supervised release following her two-month prison sentence for the same crimes as her husband. She is also working toward 100 hours of community service and has a paid $150,000 fine alongside her husband.

Last month, Olivia Jade spoke at length about her parents' scandal for the first time on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. "I think what's so important to me is like to learn from the mistake. Not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance," she said at the time. "I'm 21; I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I've grown."