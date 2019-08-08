Olivia Jade Has ‘No Plans’ to Return to USC Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade reportedly has “no plans” to return to the University of Southern California, amid her parents’ college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were hit with bribery-related charges earlier this year in connection to an investigation that saw multiple high-profile institutions be impacted by false SAT test scores and admissions scams. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty, and were subsequently charged with money laundering as well. The family has had a tough time, and now a source says that Olivia Jade is trying to look toward her future.

“Olivia has no plans to return to USC. She never wanted to attend USC to begin with, and now she is sure that USC isn’t the place for her,” the source told ET. “Right now her goal is to rebuild her brand and her business.”

The source adds that Olivia Jade has sought her father’s advice on how to save her brand “because he understands business.” The source then continued, “He has been encouraging Olivia to create a new brand, either makeup or beauty related.”

Regarding Olivia Jade’s relationship with her mother, the source says she still has some “resentment” towards Loughlin.

“Therapy has helped to bring the family together during some really rough times. Olivia and her mother have been communicating and things have improved. Lori has apologized many times to her girls and has told them that she only wants the best for them,” the source went on to say. “Olivia has forgiven her but she still carries some resentment because she realizes that this scandal has marked her and will never entirely go away.”

“The girls are definitely scared for their mother and father. Until the court date has passed, they are just trying to get through the summer,” the source also said.

While Olivia Jade may not go back to USC, ET reports that Bella might, as she is still a member of the school’s chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

In legal documents explaining the college admissions scam investigation and arrests, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts read, “Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston.”

Additionally, the legal documents accuse Loughlin and Giannulli of agreeing “to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

The couple’s case will reportedly go to trial sometime in 2020.

