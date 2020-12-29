Olivia Jade Looks Just Like Mom Lori Loughlin in Latest Selfies

✖

Olivia Jade Giannulli made her followers do a double take in her latest Instagram post. Sharing a photo of her recent haircut, Giannulli had everyone seeing the clear resemblance to her mother, Lori Loughlin.

The comments under the post quickly flooded with her fans letting her know that she it was like looking in a mirror for the mother and daughter. “You look so much like Becky in this,” one fan wrote in reference to Loughlin’s Full House character. Similarly, one follower pointed out, “Aunt Becky hair style!” Another commented in all caps, “You look so much like your momma.” All in all, it seems that Giannulli surely gets her looks from her mom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by olivia jade (@oliviajade)

For Giannulli, the messages about her doppleganger look with Loughlin came just a few days prior to the former Hallmark actress’ release from prison. Loughlin had been serving two months at the Federal Correctional Institution in California after pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge in May about paying $500,000 to get her two daughters, Olivia and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California. She entered the facility to begin her sentence on Oct. 30. In her return to the outside world on Monday, sources told PEOPLE that it was a “tearful reunion” between the mother and her daughters. The source said it was the “most stressful thing she has ever dealt with” so getting out from under it was a big relief. The mother plans to spend her first holiday, New Year’s Eve, with her two children.

The ordeal isn’t fully behind the family, however. Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, still has five months on his sentence after being hit with a seven-month term. The source told the outlet that Loughlin remains “worried” about her husband as she awaits his arrival home in the spring. All of this comes after the couple had their plea deal approved in August to lessen their time in prison.

In her first time speaking about the matter, Olivia told Jada Pinkett Smith on her Red Table Talk that it was wrong what her parents did and that she’s learned a lot going through this process. She admitted that at the time she had no idea as to the illegal maneuverings they were doing even explaining that she thought it was part of a usual process to get into school.