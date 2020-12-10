'The View': Joy Behar Rails Against 'White Privilege' of Olivia Jade Giannulli Appearing on 'Red Table Talk'

✖

On Tuesday, daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, Olivia Jade Giannulli, appeared on Red Table Talk for not only the first interview since the college admission scandal, but her first one ever. Since she's been the center of controversy following her parents actions of bribing she and her sister, Isabella Rose Giannulli's way into college, the interview for her was a stomach churning experience. As a result, fans had thoughts and so did the women of The View.

Joy Behar gave her thoughts on the situation and referred to it as very apparent "White privilege." Using women like Martha Stewart and former President Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, Behar shared her thoughts on the matter. "I mean Kellyanne Conway, who was just deplorable for the last four years, is now getting a multi-million dollar book deal. 'The Situation' from the Jersey Shore, after his stint in jail, went right back to the Jersey Shore show. Martha Stewart got her gig back, she's now setting tables everywhere. So not that I resent it, it's just that that's the way it goes," she detailed according to The Wrap.

She went on to express her feelings towards kids and their lack of education on slavery and Black history in schools saying, "I don't think that kids in this country are learning our history. They're not learning about slavery, they're not learning about Jim Crowe. They don't understand the history of Black Americans in this country, because if they did, they would then understand White privilege better."

Co-host Sunny Hostin had strong feelings towards the apology by Giannulli saying she didn't think the 21-year-old "went far enough" in saying sorry but still puts most of the blame on her parents. "They should have taught her better," she said. "For many Black children, being an athlete is one of the only entrances to college, and for Olivia Jade to try to take one of those legitimate spots for another athlete I just think is deplorable. And she didn't address that during the interview. She said I messed up, I was wrong, but she didn't address that."

Fellow co-host Sarah Haines agreed, adding, "I don't buy the 'I grew up in a bubble' excuse. She's 20 years old. I expect more form my 4-year-old. How did she managed to sidestep every virtue we teach young people?" adding, "What were they [her parents] doing with this privilege they have to not teach a child right and wrong?"

Giannulli spoke about the public scandal for the first time since news broke almost two years ago, and while host Jada Pinkett Smith was welcoming to the idea of having her on, calling it an act of "compassion," her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, also a co-host, was not.