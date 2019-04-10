Olivia Jade: Fox News Mocks Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Over Punctuation Error

Fox News’s choice to poke fun at Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade’s grammar errors is getting backlash on social media.

The conservative-leaning news outlet covered Jade’s involvement in the college admissions scandal in a recent broadcast and caught the attention of Twitter users after shaming the disgraced YouTube star for grammar errors on a trademark application.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Lori Loughlin’s youngest daughter, Olivia Jade, might need an English brush-up course. The trademark application for her make-up line was rejected because she wrote ‘make-up setting spray lipstick lip gloss,” the anchor said in a surfaced news story.

Fox News is oddly going out of its way to mock Lori Loughlin’s daughter for *missing commas* in her trademark application. There are many parts of this scandal that are fascinating … this is not one of them. pic.twitter.com/cEuzG8tWRK — Lis Power (@LisPower1) April 9, 2019

“U.S. patent office says those products should be separated by commas, so they don’t appear as one product, but her application has not been accepted.”

One Twitter user took issue with the news outlet’s story, claiming there are far more interesting components to the scandal than mocking Jade.

“Fox News is oddly going out of its way to mock Lori Loughlin‘s daughter for *missing commas* in her trademark application. There are many parts of this scandal that are fascinating … this is not one of them,” Lis Power wrote on Twitter, attaching a clip from the report.

Others replied to Power’s tweet calling out Fox News for its own spelling mistakes in the past, and even bringing up a recent controversy when a Fox News graphic labeled Honduras and other countries in South America as “Mexican countries.”

“Like Fox has never had grammatical errors in its graphics,” one user replied.

“how many countries are in mexico,” another Twitter user wrote, referencing the mistake.

Jade was caught in the middle of the college admissions scandal after parents Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were indicted for allegedly paying $500,000 to get her and older sister Isabella, 20, into the University of Southern California as student athlete recruits, despite them not playing a sport.

As the couple faces federal charges of money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and others, Jade is reportedly staying away from her parents as she blames them for ruining her reputation and her established brand as a social media influencer.

“Olivia had her own life and business. She was always very driven and worked very hard to achieve what she had. This was her passion,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “She was honest about that she didn’t really care about school. But her business, she was always very serious about. She most certainly will find a way to start over again. She isn’t someone that gives up easily.”