O.J. Simpson Released From Nevada Prison

O.J. Simpson is officially a free man.

The former NFL star was released from the Lovelock Correctional Institute at 12:08 a.m. local time on Sunday after serving nine years in prison for a Las Vegas robbery.

Simpson was granted parole at a hearing in July and was eligible for release on Oct. 1, ESPN reports.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said “in an effort to ensure public safety and reduce the potential of incident, released Orenthal James Simpson #1027820, on October 1, 2017, at 12:08 AM from Lovelock Correctional Center.”

The department wrote the statement on a Facebook post alongside a photo and video of Simpson.

Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press that she did not know who picked up Simpson from prison and was unsure of where he was immediately headed to after his release.

“I don’t have any information on where he’s going,” said Keast.

Simpson has said that he wants to move back to Florida, where he lived prior to the robbery conviction in 2007.

Keast said the dead-of-night release was conducted in order to avoid the media. “We needed to do this to ensure public safety and to avoid any possible incident,” Keast added, speaking by telephone at the correctional institute where she witnessed Simpson sign documents for his release.

Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, also did not reveal any of his client’s plans, but said he was “excited” to leave prison.

“I can tell from his voice on the phone last night that he’s looking forward to freedom and hugging his family on the outside,” LaVergne said.

The 70-year-old faces restrictions and is under parole supervision for up to five years, but that could be reduced for good behavior.