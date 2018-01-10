O.J. Simpson Swears He Is Not Father of Khloe Kardashian: ‘Trust Me’

O.J. Simpson swears he is not Khloe Kardashian‘s real father — though it would have made him “proud.”

The former athlete finally addressed conspiracy theories that he is secretly the father of Kardashian and her siblings as the result of an affair with Kris Jenner during her marriage to Robert Kardashian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When TMZ followed Simpson out of a shop in Las Vegas over the weekend, he was asked if congratulations were in order regarding Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement.

“Well, for Bob [Robert Kardashian], God bless his soul, yeah. I don’t know for me,” he laughed. “I don’t think for me I have nothing to do with it.”

Simpson recalled that the Kardashian sisters were good children, but not at his hands.

“Khloe and the girls were all terrific girls when they were growing up… They’re still nice and terrific except they’ve kinda added sex appeal to their resume,” he added.

“I’m happy for ’em. Congratulations to her, but trust me, I had nothing to do with it. I would be proud if I had anything to do with it, but I don’t,” Simpson said.

As he dodged the line of questioning, Simpson’s daughter Sydney cackled in the background and added, “Are you serious?” Clearly, she is convinced she shared no blood with a Kardashian.

70-year-old Simpson has five children from two former marriages.

Simpson’s relationship with the Kardashian family spans decades before Robert’s death from esophageal cancer in 2003. The men were close friends, then he served as one of Simpson’s lawyers during his infamous 1995 murder trial.

Robert was largely responsible for Simpson’s acquittal in the trial, but the former NFL running back still spend time in prison from 2008 to 2017 after he was convicted of armed robbery following a 2007 incident in Las Vegas. He was released in October of last year.