O.J. Simpson’s Ex-Manager Claims He Didn’t Act Alone in Notorious Murder Case

O.J. Simpson’s former manager, Norman Pardo, not only claims that Simpson is guilty of murder, but that he “didn’t act alone” in a new docu-series.

Pardo is making a show about the infamous murder of Simpson’s wife, Nicole Brown, according to a report by Page Six. Pardo began working with Simpson after he was acquitted of the murders, and did so for almost two decades. Now, he has reportedly spent the last four years developing a documentary that he hopes will shed some light on the case.

“For the first time, the most thorough investigation into the murder ever conducted will be shared with America,” Pardo said of the movie. “We have assembled a team of internationally renowned criminal investigators, experts and lawyers. And they believe they can not only prove Simpson was involved in their deaths — but for the first time reveal he had at least one accomplice.”

Pardo and his co-executive producer, Dylan Howard, are reportedly heading out to pitch the docu-series starting next week. They hope to get it picked up at a streaming service or premium cable channel, where it can reach the largest audience in today’s day and age.

The series has been made to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the deaths of Nicole Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman. To this day, many assume that Simpson murdered the pair himself, though he was found not guilty in the ensuing trial.

Many documentaries, mini-series and TV specials have already explored the case of Simpson’s alleged murder. Just this year, Fox News ran a special known as O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? It consisted mainly of a recorded interview from 2006, in which Simpson effectively confessed to to the murders.

The interview was given in coordination with Simpson’s book, If I Did It, which came out at the same time. However, it was never released as the book became entangled in legal and PR controversies. In it, Simpson seems slip up, mentioning a friend named “Charlie” who he says was with him at the time of the murders.

It is still unclear who Charlie is and why he is not mentioned in other official accounts of that infamous night in 1994. It is possible that Charlie is the accomplice Pardo is talking about in his new series, though there are other theories as well. Some believe that Simpson was merely describing an imaginary friend, or else attempting to use a fake name to stand in for himself.

Whatever the case, it seems documentary producers cannot resist revisiting Simpson’s case yet again. Pardo and Howard are heading out to pitch their series next week, so there is no telling when it might air.