O.J. Simpson Breaks Silence on Rumors of Sleeping With Kris Jenner, Reveals If Khloe Kardashian Is His Daughter

O.J. Simpson joined Twitter last week, and the former NFL player’s first order of business on the social media platform was to clear up a few rumors about himself, specifically those surrounding the Kardashian family.

On Sunday, Simpson posted a video in response to a documentary being shopped around by Norman Pardo, who claims he was Simpson’s former manager.

In his video, Simpson denies that Pardo was ever his manager and also slams rumors that he once had an affair with Kris Jenner. The momager’s late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, defended Simpson in court during his 1995 trial. Jenner and Kardashian split in 1991.

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

“Bob Kardashian, he was like a brother to me. He was a great guy,” Simpson said in the clip. “He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together, when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended.”

“But never, and I want to stress never, in any way shape or form, have I ever had any interest in Kris romantically or sexually,” he continued. “And I never got any indication that she ever had any interest in me. So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad. Tasteless.”

Kardashian defended Simpson when he was on trial for the murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, who was close friends with Jenner, and Ron Goldman. He was found not guilty but was later ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victims’ families for Nicole and Goldman’s wrongful deaths.

In his Twitter video, Simpson also addressed the rumor that he is Khloe Kardashian‘s father, something that has been discussed multiple times on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Khloé, like all the girls I’m very proud of just like I know Bob would be if he was here,” he said. “But the simple fact of the matter is she’s not mine.”

He also insinuated that these aren’t the only rumors he’ll be addressing during his time on the platform.

“Coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything. Now, there’s a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there, so this one, @TheRealOJ32, is the only official one,” Simpson said. “This should be a lot of fun. I’ve got a little getting even to do. So God bless. Take care.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Pool