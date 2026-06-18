Odds of LeBron James Jumping to the Knicks Revealed

Could the NBA Champion New York Knicks add superstar LeBron James to their roster? That’s the question being asked as the Knicks celebrated their first title in 53 years on Thursday, just as James nears unrestricted free agency.

James flirted with the Knicks and in the summer of 2010, but, as you may have heard, decided instead to take his talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat. Since then, he’s returned to Cleveland where he won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 – something he’s been celebrating on the golf course this week with some ex-Cavs teammates, and then headed West, where he won a title with the Lakers in 2020.

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Now, speculation persists that James, 41, could head to the Knicks to aid their quest in repeating as NBA Champions. Bettors, however, aren’t as convinced as Knicks fans and media members who have dreamt up the idea of Jalen Brunson and LeBron James teaming up inside New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

Polymarket bettors see just a 1% that the King with play his home games at MSG next season. And of the rumored pending James decision, which includes whether he’ll retire or play an NBA-record 24th pro season, a return to the Los Angeles Lakers seems most likely. Heading back home to Cleveland for a third time is receiving the second-most action.

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About the only outcome that would surprise NBA fans would be if James spurned the Knicks, Lakers, Cavs and the rest of the league by retiring. That seems increasingly unlikely for a man who not only loves the spotlight, but who is also still playing at an All-Star level.

LeBron is coming off a season in which he averaged 21 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists a game in just over 33 minutes of action a night. James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, increased all three of those numbers during LA’s 10 game playoff run. He did so often times in dominating fashion as the undermanned Lakers were forced to compete without superstar Luka Doncic or starter Austin Reaves.

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James is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency on June 30th, just over two weeks after the Knicks will have secured the title. Should he opt to take his talents to the Big Apple, New York will be forced to reshuffle their championship roster. As it stands, the Knicks are slated to be about $40 million over the 2026-27 salary cap. This means James would have to take a massive pay cut from the more than $52 million he made during the ’25-26 campaign. Or, some talented Knicks will be taking their massive salaries and championship rings elsewhere.

Those are the kind of decisions only a King can make.

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