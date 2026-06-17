LeBron James Reunites With Cavaliers Teammates Amid Speculation About His NBA Future

LeBron James is back with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Well, they’re actually ex-Cleveland Cavaliers, but Cavaliers nonetheless.

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Just days away from the 10 year anniversary of the James-led Cavaliers’ only NBA title, LeBron reunited with former teammates Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson (not pictured below) and J.R. Smith for some golf.

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The former Cleveland championship teammates were on a course together in London, reportedly celebrating their championship days of a decade ago.

James and Love were among those posting pictures and videos of the golf outing on their social feeds.

LeBron James, Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson and Channing Frye enjoying time on the golf course 👏



(via @KingJames, @kevinlove) pic.twitter.com/WBDfxcbGVV — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) June 16, 2026

That Cavaliers team became the first and only NBA team to win a championship after trailing 3 games to 1 in the NBA Finals. And their comeback came against a Golden State Warriors team that had just completed the best regular season – 73 wins and 9 losses – in league history. Golden State was led by future Hall of Famers Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Cleveland captured the title in Game 7 on Golden State’s home floor.

Coincidentally, James and his fellow former Cavs hit the links at a time when James is set to enter unrestricted free agency with his playing future unsettled. James, 41, could opt to retire, though it’s unlikely the league’s all-time leading scorer would step away when he’s still playing at such a high level. Polymarket, for one, isn’t on board with James hanging up the sneakers.

Will LeBron James retire before next NBA season?

He may also resign with the Lakers or join another team such as Cleveland – for a third time – or even Golden State. LeBron and Steph Curry are close and rumors persist that the duo would like to play alongside one another and chase one more championship.

Polymarket seems to agree with the rumor mill. A return to the Lakers is trading at 69%, while heading back to Cleveland is seeing the second-most action, 16%. Partnering with Curry in the Bay Area is trending at 9%.

The NBA’s free agency negotiation window opens at 6 p.m. ET on June 30, allowing teams and players to discuss contracts and verbally agree to deals. Players can officially sign at 12:01 p.m. ET on July 6. If LeBron’s taught us anything over his NBA-record 23 season career, it’s that he doesn’t mind attention. Because of that, don’t be surprised if we see LeBron refrain from making another decision until a few days after July 6, allowing the spotlight to be solely on his next move.

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Among the six ex-Cavs who traded high tops for golf spikes, only Love and James are active players. Like James, Love is also an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Though James, Love, and the rest of the Cavs champions have been the ones holding clubs this week, don’t be surprised if Cleveland takes another swing at a reunion of their own.

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