Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Reportedly Against Face Masks Over ‘Liberties Being Taken Away’

Former Oasis singer Noel Gallagher has come out against the practice of wearing face masks, amid the ongoing coronavirus. The Sun reports that Gallagher's explanation is because he believes that there are "too many civil liberties being taken away from us now." Gallagher also said that he finds the pandemic to be a load of "f—ing bulls—."

He went on to share a story of a recent incident he encountered on public transport, wherein he was asked to put on a mask. "I went to Manchester the other week on the train and the guy was like, 'Can you put your mask on, because the Transport Police are going to come on and fine you £1,000? But you don’t have to put it on if you’re eating,"" Gallagher said. "I was saying, 'Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is going to attack us but it’s going to see me having a sandwich and go, 'Leave him, he’s having his lunch.'"

Gallagher also revealed that he recently chartered a private jet for vacation, explaining, "There was six of us and we were like, 'f going to Heathrow and being marched around and being told what to do.' So we went by private jet and it was very pleasant." he went on to say, "It’s not something I do often because they are expensive for what they are but the ballache of having to get on a plane in a mask. I was just like, "F— it.'"

The '90s rocker — who is not shy about making controversial comments in the press — has been taking heat for his stance on mask-wearing. "Does [Noel Gallagher] really not understand that he could be asymptomatic and spreading the virus to those with underlying health issues or older people? This is basic stuff," one Twitter user said, criticizing the musician.

Irish singing duo Jedward also took a jab at Gallagher, tweeting out a quip based on "Wonderwall," a classic Oasis song. "Today is gonna be the day [Noel Gallagher,] That we're gonna throw it back to you Thumbs up by now you should've somehow [Realized] what you gotta do and Wear a mask because we’re gonna be the ones that save you and after all we’re your Wonderwall." They signed the tweet, "Love Jedward and Liam Gallagher," which may be a reference Gallagher's often volatile relationship with his brother.