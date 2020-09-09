Kaley Cuoco Slams Mask Shamers After Posting Workout Video

✖

Kaley Cuoco is hitting back at people criticizing her for wearing a mask during an intense workout. The backlash started when the actress on Tuesday took to Instagram to show her followers how she is keeping fit during the coronavirus pandemic and the quarantines it has brought.

In a post shared with her followers, the Big Bang Theory alum said "all you need is 20 mins, a jump rope, and good music" for a good workout. She shared a video of herself proving that point, the clip showing herself jumping rope in her hotel gym while wearing typical workout attire as well as a face mask, something that some people took issue with.

In the comments section, dozens of comments came in slamming the star's decision to wear a mask during her workout. One person candidly asked, "you're wearing a mask because why?" Several more demanded that Cuoco "take off the mask," while others claimed that "masks while exercising is ridiculous." Some even claimed that working out with a mask "is very dangerous," numerous followers writing that "all you are doing is breathing in your carbon dioxide."

The wave of backlash eventually prompted Cuoco to respond, not so subtly criticizing those flooding her with backlash over her decision to wear a face covering amid the pandemic. In her response, Cuoco said that she wears a mask "when I'm in an enclosed space around others, which I was," as well as when she is "outside around others." She said that by doing so, she is "protecting myself and everyone around me. That's why i choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing."

Although masks and other face coverings have proven to be an extremely controversial aspect of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that all people wear cloth face coverings when in public and in places where "social distancing measures are difficult to maintain," such as grocery stores and pharmacies. The coverings, the CDC says, help "to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others."

Although a multitude of people have expressed concern that wearing a mask will lead to an increase in the amount of carbon dioxide they breathe, the Mayo Clinic notes that "health care providers have worn masks for extended periods of time with no adverse health reactions" and that "there is no risk of hypoxia, which is lower oxygen levels, in healthy adults. Carbon dioxide will freely diffuse through your mask as you breathe." The Mayo Clinic recommends that for those worried about such things, a cloth face covering may be the best option, as "this option is very breathable."