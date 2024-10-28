NYPD Blue actor David Harris has died. He was 75. While no official cause of death has been disclosed, Harris’s daughter confirmed to the New York Times that her father’s passing was due to cancer.

Harris was born in New York City, New York on June 18, 1949. He attended the High School of Performing Arts where, Variety reports, his English teacher recommended that he join drama club. Harris eventually launched his acting career in the 1970s, making his feature film debut as the iconic Cochise in the cult classic film The Warriors.

Over the years, Harris appeared in a number of major motion pictures, including Quicksilver with Kevin Bacon and Fatal Beauty with Whoopi Goldberg. His final film role was the 2016 movie His Dying Wish.

In addition to his movie career, Harris also appeared in many TV shows. His most notable role was as Officer Donny Simmons on NYPD Blue. He also had small roles in series such as Kojak, Hill Street Blues, MacGyver, In The Heat of The Night, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and the BET+ reboot of First Wives Club, his last on-screen performance.

Harris is survived by his aforementioned daughter and two grandchildren, as well as his mother, Maude Marie Harris; a sister, Jeannette C. Harris-Zwerin; brothers Arthur A. Harris and Vincent J. Harris.