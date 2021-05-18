'NYPD Blue' Star Arrested for DUI

✖

Actress Bonnie Somerville was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday night in Los Angeles, California. According to The New York Posts's Page Six, the NYPD Blue star pulled over on the side of Interstate 405 late on Sunday night. Officers found her behind the wheel and believed she was inebriated.

Somerville was reportedly in a Mercedes-Benz near Inglewood when police responded to calls about her at 10 p.m. The 47-year-old actress told them that she had run out of gas, but the responding officers said they could smell alcohol on her. She then failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. She was released later in the night.

So far, neither Somerville's reps nor the L.A.P.D. have responded to requests for comment about the reported arrest. Somerville plays Det. Laura Murphy on NYPD Blue, and has had other high-profile roles including playing Ross' love interest Mona for a spell on Friends. Back in April, she gave an interview with The Independent saying that she has dealt with depression on and off as subsequent projects have failed to reach those heights.

"I had just turned 40, and it all hit me hard," she said. "I got so damn depressed, and I didn't have the career I thought I was going to have by then. I think for a lot of people in any career if they've ever struggled with depression or anxiety or any mental health issues when you fall off the setup that you've made for yourself — it can really be difficult."

Somerville was referring to Code Black, a CBS medical drama that ended in 2018. However, she said to most people "I'm still Mona, and now more than never because of Netflix. Children that weren't born when I was on the show are fans. And they think of you in that way."

Somerville's other major roles include Paula Hill on Blue Bloods, Rachel Hoffman on The O.C. and Courtney Scott on Grosse Point. She has one upcoming project on her IMDb page — a TV movie called Nash Bridges, which is listed as currently filming.

These days, however, Somerville is likely even better known as the host of the Second Act podcast. She interrogates the dream of a linear career with guests who have had similar meandering stories — particularly in the entertainment industry. Her guests so far include Kristian Harloff, Jesse Bochco, Elon Gold, Greg Grunberg, Whitney Leigh Morris, Lindsay Sloane, Stellene Volandes, Lochlyn Munro, Jacqueline Obradors, Andrew Fleming, Thad Cockrell, Darrell Redleaf and Michaela Watkins. The show is available now on most major podcast apps.