'NYPD Blue' Star Allegedly Crashed Into Motorcyclist, Attempted to Flee Scene

Kim Delaney is being sued. According to TMZ, the NYPD Blue alum allegedly caused an accident close to two years ago and is being accused of fleeing the scene. Dzhamal Badalov is suing the actress, alleging she crashed into his motorcycle while he was stopped at a red light in November 2022. On top of that, she was reportedly "driving erratically down Venice Boulevard in LA."

The man claims that witnesses saw Delaney "swerving in and out of lanes and driving erratically" before she eventually crashed into him and sent him flying. While he also claimed she tried to drive away, bystanders had stopped her. That didn't work out too well, as Delaney reportedly was disoriented when she got out of her car and called someone on her phone, who Badalov alleges had "attempted to pay him off to just let it go and not call the cops."

The person on the phone evidently told Delaney to flee the scene, and she did. Badalov is suing over the accident and for damages. TMZ confirmed the suit's legitimacy, noting they found a criminal case in LA has been opened against the actress with claims made from that night for a hit and run. Although not too much else has been released, the outlet shares that she is supposed to appear in court sometime next week.

Kim Delaney is most known as Detective Diane Russell on the ABC procedural NYPD Blue, which won her an Emmy Award in 1997. She recurred on the second season before being upped to series regular for Season 3 through Season 8. Delaney returned for Seasons 10 and 11 in guest appearances. She is also known for the role of Jenny Gardner on the soap opera All My Children and also had significant roles on Philly, CSI: Miami, Army Wives, and Tour of Duty. Delaney's most-recent role as in 2022 on Chicago Fire as Severide's mother, Jennifer Sheridan. As of now, she has no upcoming projects, and it's unclear if the suit will prevent her from taking on new roles for the time being.

NYPD Blue ran for 12 seasons and centered on the fictional 15th Precinct detective squad in Manhattan. It starred an ensemble cast that also included David Caruso, Dennis Franz, James McDaniel, Sherry Stringfield, Sharon Lawrence, Henry Simmons, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Bonnie Somerville. NYPD Blue was ABC's longest-running one-hour primetime drama until it was surpassed by Grey's Anatomy in 2016. There have been discussions of a revival but nothing has happened as of yet.