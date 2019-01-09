‘NYPD Blue’ Alums Kim Delaney and Bill Brochtrup on Board for Revival

Two NYPD Blue alums are heading back to the precinct for the revival currently in the works on ABC.

Kim Delaney and Bill Brochtrup have reportedly set their return to the universe of the original series, reprising their roles of Diane Russell and John Irvin respectively in the pilot for the reboot series.

According to TVLine, production on the pilot episode will begin in February and both Delaney and Brochtrup will be billed as series regulars on the project.

As previously reported, the new show would center on an adult Theo Sipowicz, attempting to earn his detective shield and work in the 15th squad as he investigates his father Andy’s murder. The original Andy was played by Dennis Franz on the original series. The role of adult Theo has not been cast yet.

Delaney joined the drama series in Season 2 as Detective Russell in a recurring basis. She was promoted to series regular in Season 3 and stayed on the show for five more seasons. At the time, she was nominated for the 1997 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting actress.

Delaney returned as a recurring character for Seasons 10 and 11. Since the end of the show, Delaney has been featured in multiple projects including a lead role in Lifetime’s Army Wives. She was also featured in The O.C., Murder in the First and Chicago Fire.

Brochtrup appeared on 11 of the 12 seasons of the series, the final six as a series regular. He played John, the 15th precinct’s openly gay PAA and Theo’s occasional babysitter.

The two original cast members join newcomer Alona Tal as Det. Nicole Lazarus, the only woman in the precinct’s core group of police officers and detectives, according to the publication.

The revival series comes from writers Matt Olmstead and Nick Wootton and will be executive produced by the original’s creator Steven Bochco’s son and wife, Dayna and Jesse Bochco. It is a co-production between ABC Studios and 20th Century Fox Television.

The original series ran from 1993 to 2005. With 12 season and 261 episodes, the drama earned 84 Emmy nominations, and won Best Drama Series in 1995, a year after winning the Golden Globe.

Rumors of a possible NYPD Blue reboot first began circulating a few months after Steven Bochco passed away in April after a long battle with leukemia. Bochco is known as a beloved TV producer who created popular shows such as L.A. Law, Hill Street Blues and Doogie Howser. His last series was TNT’s Murder in the First, starring Taye Diggs.