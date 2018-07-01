Every Time North West Was Style Goals, Even as a Kid

Kim Kardashian may be the muse behind husband Kanye West’s Yeezy line, but their daughter North West is a style icon in and of herself!

The couple’s first kid, now 5, has had a number of iconic style moments over the year, and continues to inspire our #OOTD even before entering grade school!

Here’s how the Keeping Up with the Kardashians kiddo has kept things age appropriate and fashion forward at the same time. Brother Saint and sister Chicago can take note!

Happy Birthday North

For her joint birthday party with cousin Penelope Disick, North rocked the rainbow unicorn look to celebrate turning five.

Rocking a pastel rainbow tie-dye leotard and matching robe, North sported a high ponytail and unicorn headband to while spending time with her family and cousin P in sweet Snapchats her mom shared with fans.

Double Denim

In the annual family Christmas card for 2017, North proved that the double denim look is totally trending again, sporting light-wash jeans with a white tank and oversized jean jacket.

Pairing the look with her adorable natural curls and a sunny smile, North had us all digging out the old denim to recreate her timeless look!

Time with Mommy

North and Mama Kim have this athleisure look down!

In a mother-daughter shot shared to Instagram, Kim rocked a more natural look with her black sports bra and braids, while North showed off her too-cute smile in a shining half top, mesh tee and white baseball cap.

Jackie O Vibes

There’s no denying that as far as celebrities go, the Kardashians are America’s First Family. So when Kim and North channeled some Jackie O vibes on the September cover of Interview magazine, the photoshoot turned out to be iconic.

In the photo, Kim embraced a retro blowout bob while wearing a black sheath dress and pearls, while North wore pigtail buns and a black formal cap-sleeve gown.

It’s hard to choose which look we like more!

Flower child

North’s look on her family’s Wyoming getaway has us dreaming of the mountains!

Looking off into the distance, North looked prairie chic in a retro pattered robe and braids embellished with some yellow dandelions. Paired with a sepia filter, this photo is giving us major ’60s vibes, and we love it.

These Boots Were Made For Walking

She may have only been 3 at the time this photo was taken, but it’s clear that North has always had expensive tastes.

The toddler paired her casual jean shorts and white tank with mom’s $1,700 thigh-high Balenciagas in this 2016 photo, which Kim captioned, “Didn’t think it would happen this soon … my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste #Balenciaga.”

Ballerina beautiful

This ballerina chic look may be one of North’s most iconic fashion moments. Wearing a white leotard and full tutu alongside a top knot while out and about with mom Kim and cousin Penelope, North gave major attitude to the paparazzi following her family around, and instantly became a meme.

Mom Kim even reposted one of the photos recently, captioning it simply, “Mood.”

Cousin Love

North and cousin Penelope are basically inseparable, so it makes sense that they like to twin in matching outfits.

In this photo, the two are channeling some major ’90s vibes in twin top knots, a white tee and velvet tank dress, all while playing with puppy Sushi and giggling up a storm.

We love watching these adorable little girls come into their own, both style-wise and as people!

Photo Credit: Instagram / Kim Kardashian