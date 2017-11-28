North West Looks So Grown up in This Photo and People Can’t Handle It

It seems like yesterday that Kim Kardashian was pregnant with her and husband Kanye West‘s first child North. But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians baby is growing up fast, and it’s freaking people out.

My little cherry blossom baby A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:25am PST

“My little cherry blossom baby,” Kardashian captioned a photo of North posing under a cherry blossom tree in a pale pink kimono-style dress and fuzzy sandals posted Monday.

North turned 4 years old on June 15, but fans are shocked to see how quickly the little girl is growing up and how early she’s beginning to serve face.

“VOGUE baby!!!” one person commented.

“She’s already a model,” another chimed in.

“Why is this [4 year old] more aesthetic than me??” a fan joked.

“No more little. Growing up so fast,” another fan wrote.

The photo appears to have been taken at Kardashian’s baby shower for the child she is expecting via a surrogate, which was cherry blossom themed.

The surrogate, whose identity remains a secret, oddly enough wasn’t invited to the bash, but Kardashian explained that the exclusion was to protect North and her 1-year-old brother, Saint.

“I did introduce her to my family, and the reason — I introduced her to my family earlier that day,” Kardashian said of the shower. “I just thought, I don’t know. It was, like, a weird decision to have to make. Of course, I would have wanted her to be there and be a part of it, but I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet.”

“So I have to figure that out first before they really see, and then if we’re celebrating, you know her, I just wanted to celebrate kind of, the baby,” the KKW Beauty founder continued. “I think I have to explain it to my kids first and figure out how I’m going to explain it to them.”