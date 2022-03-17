Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen’s Son Mingus Takes Plea Deal for Assault Arrest

Mingus Reedus, son of The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and model Helena Christensen, reached a plea deal in his assault case. The 22-year-old was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in New York City in September. Reedus is a fashion model and made his runway debut in 2017.

Reedus agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told PEOPLE Wednesday. He was sentenced to a conditional discharge and ordered to attend five private counseling sessions. He was originally charged with misdemeanor assault in the case, and his attorney has not commented on the sentence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In November, Reedus’ attorney, Isabelle Kirshner, told PEOPLE the charges were “baseless and will be met with a rigorous defense.” She said her client was the “victim in this incident.” Still, she negotiated with the District Attorney’s office to get the charges downgraded in exchange for pleading guilty. Reedus’ parents have not commented on his arrest.

Reedus was arrested on Sept. 24, 2021, after authorities responded to reports of an assault near Mulberry Street and Baxter Street. A 24-year-old woman, whose identity has not been made public, told police she got into an argument with Reedus. She accused him of punching her in the face, below her left eye. The woman was rushed to New York’s Downtown Hospital for treatment.

Reedus later claimed the woman and her friends approached him and his friends at the San Gennaro Festival in New York’s Little Italy. He told the New York Daily News the woman appeared to be drunk and her group went after his friends. When he “threw his arm out” to protect himself, he accidentally hit the woman, Reedus claimed. “It was instinct,” he said. “I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group.”

“We didn’t think anything of it, but these five girls followed us for two blocks, throwing food at us and yelling,” Reedus continued. “We told them to leave us alone, but they kept following, threatening to hurt my girlfriend and her friend. It was very apparent that these girls were under the influence and looking for a fight.”

Reedus claimed the girls “swarmed” him and his friends as they tried to walk away. One pulled his hair and another threw water on his face, he claimed. Police quickly arrived on the scene and they “refused to listen to the context” of the situation after they saw one of the women was hurt, Reedus claimed.

Norman also has a daughter with actress Diane Kruger. They got engaged in August 2021. The Walking Dead star dated Christensen from 1998 to 2003. Earlier this week, Norman’s spokesperson said he suffered a concussion on the set of The Walking Dead, but he is “recovering well.”