Megan Thee Stallion Admits Lying to Gayle King on Tory Lanez Relationship

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed she wasn’t truthful during her 2022 CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King regarding her relationship with Tory Lanez. The admission comes in her new Amazon Prime documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, where she acknowledges having intimate encounters with Lanez when intoxicated.

During the interview about the July 2020 shooting, King pressed Megan about her relationship with Lanez. At that time, Megan denied any sexual relationship with him. The rapper had accused Lanez of firing a gun in her direction and telling her, “Dance, b—” — allegations that led to his conviction by a jury.

“It wouldn’t have been a time where anybody would have asked me about f—ing somebody and I would have been like, so?” the rapper states in the documentary via TMZ. “Ok yeah, I did that s—, I like to f—, what about it? But the way they have villainized me for being this type of person, it started to make me second guess myself.”

“Yes, b—, I lied to Gayle King, b—,” she continued. “First of all, I didn’t know that b— was gon’ even ask me about that s—, we supposed to be talking about this shooting, why is you asking me about f—ing Tory?” She continues, “That’s not what this is about. Even if it was, I f—ed this n— like once, maybe twice, on a drunk night. B— kept catching me out of my f—ing mind.”

The revelation has caught the attention of Lanez’s legal team. Ceasar McDowell, CEO of Unite the People, the nonprofit law firm representing Lanez, told TMZ, “The fact that Megan lied about her sexual relationship with Tory obviously makes her an unreliable witness. If someone lies in front of millions of people, how can you trust what they say any other time?” The team indicates that Lanez’s appeal “includes previous false statements made by Megan.”

During the shooting trial, Megan had already acknowledged the intimate relationship, expressing remorse about her associations in court. “I’m embarrassed because I’m a grown woman hanging with people I have no business hanging out with. Now look at how everybody want to view me…. How could I share my body with someone who would shoot me… Now every week there’s an article calling me a ‘hoe.’”

The documentary also explores Lanez’s attempts to cover up his actions, including a jail call to Kelsey Harris, Megan’s former best friend, urging her to “bail me out of this s—.” It further details Megan’s struggles following her mother’s death, which led her to seek escape through work and partying.

Lanez was convicted in December 2022 on three charges related to the shooting, including assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He received a 10-year prison sentence. During the trial, Lanez attempted to argue that the intimate relationship influenced events, claiming that tensions arose when Megan and Harris discovered he was involved with both of them.

Recently, Lanez filed an ethics complaint against his former attorney, alleging connections to Roc Nation, which supports Megan. He has also requested “relevant evidence” from the Court of Appeals in California, with documents filed on July 2 indicating the court found “good reason” to consider his request.