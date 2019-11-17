Noah Cyrus Falls Ill During Performance, Gets Treated by EMTs

Noah Cyrus, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus, had to be treated by medical personnel during a performance at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City Saturday. The 19-year-old Cyrus said she threw up before her last song and could not finish her set. She shared a photo of herself being treated backstage, wearing an oxygen mask

“I had to run off and throw up before my last song,” Cyrus wrote. “Sorry I couldn’t finish my set but thanks so much [Corona Capital]. You guys were so loud.”

Cyrus later took to her Instagram Story, where she shared an old photo of herself with Justin Bieber, adding, “ope suddenly im better thanks king.”

She also shared a photo taken during her performance Saturday, adding “before she yacked” and three throwing up emojis.

Cyrus’ fans left more than 1,000 comments on the post, all wishing her the best.

“Hope you are better. I love you,” one person wrote.

“[Aw] hope you feel better beautiful,” another wrote.

“Sending love and healing lovely,” another chimed in.

While it’s not clear what led to Cyrus getting ill on stage, she has openly discussed her struggles with anxiety. Mental health is also an important cause for her, as she launched an apparel line with The Crystal Campaign to support The Jed Foundation, a nonprofit focused on helping teens and young adults to prevent suicide and improve emotional health.

“It’s something very close to my heart. I’ve struggled with anxiety and depression since I was 10 or 11 years old,” Cyrus explained to James Corden on The Late Late Show last month, notes E! News. “So, I think it’s a huge topic. One of the things that I’ve always wanted to use this platform [for] was to talk about my mental health and help young adults all around America and everywhere in the world know that they’re not alone.”

Cyrus said she hoped to use her anxieties for good.

“Don’t let it take over my life like it has been for all of these years. I want to be able to talk about it, raise awareness and let kids all around the world know they’re not alone,” the singer explained.

Cyrus has recently begun stepping outside of her sister’s shadow to start her own career. In September 2018, she released her first EP Good Cry and scored a hit with “Make Me (Cry)” with Labrinth in 2016. Over the summer, she released “July,” which will be featured on her first album. The album will also include the songs “Lonely” and “F–YouNoah.”

Earlier this month, Cyrus released an acoustic version of “July,” featuring singer Leon Bridges.

“It’s such an honor to have Leon Bridges’ heart and voice on ‘July,’” Cyrus said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “I’ve been a fan of his for years, and to have an artist as credible as him who is so artistically talented who clearly loves music and puts his heart and soul into everything he does is [truly] a gift. I hope you all enjoy listening to this version as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images