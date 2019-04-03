Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Arrested by Police

A suspect in the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle has been arrested by the L.A. County Sheriff.

According to The Blast, authorities have taken a man named Eric Holder into custody on the suspicion that he may have been the one to pull the trigger and end Hussle’s life. The tragic murder took place on Sunday outside Hussle’s store, The Marathon Clothing.

Per security cam footage, Hussle and a number of other people were in the parking lot, and sources say that the suspect retrieved a gun and opened fire after having a heated conversation with the late rapper.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

At this time, police do not appear to have commented on Holder’s arrest, as its said that L.A.P.D. officers are route to identify him.

“Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742,” the department previously said in a statement. “Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100.”

LAPD chief describes how suspect Eric Holder allegedly shot and killed Nipsey Hussle outside the rapper’s own clothing store https://t.co/X9qw8RLJTK pic.twitter.com/02bQoYJUVc — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 2, 2019

In the wake of Hussle’s death, many have come out to pay tribute to the fallen rapper/activist.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was one who spoke highly of Hussle, saying he “was a tireless advocate for the young people of this city and of this world, to lift them up with the possibility of not being imprisoned by where you come from, or past mistakes, but the possibility of what comes in the future.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti: Nipsey Hussle “was a tireless advocate for the young people of this city and of this world, to lift them up with the possibility of not being imprisoned by where you come from, or past mistakes, but the possibility of what comes in the future” pic.twitter.com/oaksY5GaSf — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 2, 2019

Hussle was 33 years old at the time of his death. He is survived by two children and his girlfriend, Lauren London.