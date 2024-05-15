Watch: Lil Rel Howery Leads All-Star Cast in First Trailer For Mystery-Comedy 'Reunion'

'Reunion' will be available to buy digitally on June 28, 2024.

Republic Pictures has debuted the trailer for its newest movie, Reunion, a murder mystery/comedy film starring Lil Rel Howery and an all-star cast.

The film is described as "a wild ride of twists and turns where a high school reunion gets cut short by murder" while its attendees are "trapped in a snowbound mansion." Together, the group "must race to uncover which one of their old classmates is the killer before they're all iced out for good."

In addition to Howery, Reunion also stars Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), Jamie Chung (Grown Ups), Michael Hitchcock (Veep), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), and Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl).

Reunion is directed by Chris Nelson, from a script by Willie Block and Jake Emanuel, and will be available to buy on digital June 28, 2024.