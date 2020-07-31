Nikki Bella Shows off 39-Week Baby Bump in New Photos With Artem Chigvintsev

✖

Nikki Bella is counting down the days until she meets her baby boy! The Total Bellas star shared a sweet new set of photos with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on Instagram Thursday, showing off her bump in a black tee while celebrating 39 weeks of pregnancy. With the professional dancer holding her belly from behind, Bella added two blue hearts to the caption denoting how far along she is.

"Baby is getting close. Can't wait to see our handsome boy," one follower wrote in the comments. "Anytime little man!!! We’re all anxious to see how adorable he’s gonna be!!!" another wrote. A third chimed in, "You guys are beyond cute! I can't wait to see you with your baby!"

Two weeks prior, Bella took to social media to praise her "incredible journey" to motherhood, which she noted has happened in some of the "toughest" and "most beautiful life-changing" times this world has seen. "I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times," she wrote. "I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out, even more, knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide."

Going through her first pregnancy with twin sister Brie, who is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, made the whole experience even more beautiful. "Goodness, I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine," she concluded. "Can’t wait to meet you, little boy, in 4 weeks."

As the couple awaits the birth of their baby boy, Bella has continued to be vocal about wanting her future husband to return to Dancing With the Stars. "People really missed his presence and he’s just an incredible dancer and he’s always an incredible partner too. He truly knows how to showcase the celebrity and he's an incredible choreographer," Bella said on The Bellas Podcast. "Even for him, I just know how much he misses dancing and I know he would love to be back on the show so it would be amazing to see him with [Kaitlyn Bristowe] or some other woman. It would just be fun to experience it now as his fiancée because I’ve danced with him."