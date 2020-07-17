Nikki Bella Celebrates 37 Weeks of Pregnancy With New Baby Bump Photo

Nikki Bella is giving fans a "bumpdate" 37 weeks into her pregnancy, sharing a new post showing off her bump on Instagram on Thursday. Bella posted a photo and video of herself wearing a pair of navy blue pajamas, the top tied above her bump so she could show off her stomach. In the photo she shared, Bella stood facing the side to give fans a view of her profile before turning to all angels in the following video.

"37 weeks," she captioned the post. The former WWE star is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and has been sharing her journey to becoming a mom with fans throughout her pregnancy. Bella is due within two weeks of her twin sister, Brie Bella, who is pregnant with her and husband Daniel Bryan's second child. Nikki and Chigvintsev are expecting a baby boy, while Brie and Bryan are keeping the sex of their child a surprise until the birth.

"Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life-changing times as well," Nikki captioned a recent maternity photo with Brie. "I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out, even more, knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness, I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can’t wait to meet you, little boy, in 4 weeks."

Brie posted the same photo and wrote that her second pregnancy has been a "special one." "To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing," she shared. "As Twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we’d be different. It’s crazy how identical our pregnancies have become...from cravings to symptoms. We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I’ll remember forever. Can’t wait to meet her little boy and I can’t wait to see what I’ll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I’m happy to end it as one."