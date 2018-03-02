‘WWE’ Diva Nikki Bella May Be Heading to ‘DWTS’

Nikki Bella is reportedly joining the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, according to E! News.

Although ABC has not commented on the rumors, sources revealed that the WWE Diva will be a star on season 25 of the dancing competition show, which will premiere on Sept. 18.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her sister, Brie, will not be joining her in the ballroom as a competitor this season.

Bella, 33, has had quite a year so far. She is currently inactive in the WWE due to an injury, but still works as an ambassador for the brand. She recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend John Cena during WrestleMainia 33.

On Monday, Bella was asked if she would ever consider joining another reality show, like DWTS. She responded, “I think so. I think it’d always be fun to dance, and we love being in front of the cameras!”

On the other hand, Cena said the show would not be for him. “I have two left feet. I would never dance!”

In addition to her already packed schedule, Bella is focusing on launching a wine with her twin sister. “We’re trying to launch Birdie Bee and Belle Radici. I just said the name,” she dished. “We didn’t even announce it yet. A wine!”

Bella was not the only TV personality rumored to be joining the cast. Entertainment Tonightreported that one of the stars of Property Brothers is headed to the dance floor.

A source shared that either Drew Scott or Jonathan Scott will be a cast member on the competition show’s upcoming season, although nothing is confirmed.

Dancing With the Stars premieres on Sept. 18.