Nikki Bella: All the Best Photos of the Former WWE Star

Nikki Bella has a lot of good things going for her. She has a reality show - Total Bellas - with her twin sister Brie Bella, she's a successful businesswoman and just welcomed her first child into the world with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. And while things continue to look up for the 37-year old entrepreneur and television personality, WWE fans would love for her to get back in the ring.

While talking with Mario Lopez Nikki and Brie Bella hinted at a WWE comeback. "When I heard about Dallas 2022, Hollywood 2023, I got chills. And I said, 'Brie, we have never gone after the tag titles.' They were made for us. There's another run in the Bella twins," Nikki said, as reported by PEOPLE. "... At some point we're coming back."

Nikki and Brie Bella had a successful run in WWE. Both won the Divas Championship, but Nikki won the title twice. During her second title run, Nikki held on to the championship for 301 days, the longest in WWE history. She lost the title to Charlotte (now known as Charlotte Flair) who retired the title in 2016. Nikki and Brie have made sporadic appearances in WWE over the last years but are ready to make one last run. Scroll down to view Nikk Bella's best photos.