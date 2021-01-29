Nikki Bella: All the Best Photos of the Former WWE Star
Nikki Bella has a lot of good things going for her. She has a reality show - Total Bellas - with her twin sister Brie Bella, she's a successful businesswoman and just welcomed her first child into the world with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. And while things continue to look up for the 37-year old entrepreneur and television personality, WWE fans would love for her to get back in the ring.
While talking with Mario Lopez Nikki and Brie Bella hinted at a WWE comeback. "When I heard about Dallas 2022, Hollywood 2023, I got chills. And I said, 'Brie, we have never gone after the tag titles.' They were made for us. There's another run in the Bella twins," Nikki said, as reported by PEOPLE. "... At some point we're coming back."
Nikki and Brie Bella had a successful run in WWE. Both won the Divas Championship, but Nikki won the title twice. During her second title run, Nikki held on to the championship for 301 days, the longest in WWE history. She lost the title to Charlotte (now known as Charlotte Flair) who retired the title in 2016. Nikki and Brie have made sporadic appearances in WWE over the last years but are ready to make one last run. Scroll down to view Nikk Bella's best photos.
White Lingerie
View this post on Instagram
Nikki Bella is showing off her figure in this photo. She wrote: "Throwback to my abs, long hair and [Birdie Bee] lingerie (those are actually coming back soon.... abs and hair... well hopefully down the road lol).prevnext
Active in Red
View this post on Instagram
Nikki knows how to work out in style. This activewear suit is from her clothing line, and she uses the clothes while continuing to say fit for a potential WWE comeback.prevnext
Bella Twince
View this post on Instagram
Nikki loves to look back at her days in the ring. The Bella twins were very popular among the WWE Universe, and a comeback would be big for the company as it looks to have fans for live shows later this year.prevnext
Birthday
View this post on Instagram
This was when Nikki and Brie turned 35. Nikki wrote: "35 years with this one. Couldn’t imagine my life without her! And couldn’t imagine anyone else to take over the world with. You’re my rock, my smile, my laugh, my world. Bri, I love you more than words!"prevnext
Pregnant
View this post on Instagram
Nikki had every talking with her nude pregnancy photos. The feedback was mostly positive as fans thought that she and Brie (who was also pregnant) were glowing.prevnext
Mother and Son
View this post on Instagram
Nikki gave birth to Matteo on July 31, 2020. This is one of the many photos she has posted of her son. And in the caption for the post, Nikki wrote: "My Ride or Die 4 Life."prevnext
New Hair
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this month, Nikki showed off her new hairstyle. And in the caption, the two-time WWE Divas champion wrote: "My new MILF look lol This mama is feeling good!"prev