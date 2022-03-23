New Autopsy Set in Case of Actress Nida Patcharaveerapong, Who Died After Falling From Boat

A second autopsy was performed on the body of Nida Patcharaveerapong, a Thai actress who died in a tragic boating accident in the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Feb. 24. Officials suspected no foul play, but Patcharaveerapong’s mother, Panida Sirayuthyothin, asked that a second autopsy be completed to answer lingering questions about the actress’ mysterious death. Patcharaveerapong, who was also known as “Tangmo,” was 37.

The results of the second autopsy, completed on March 17 at Thammasat University Hospital, have not been released yet. Forensic expert Khunying Porntip Rojanasunan said the full results could be expected within two days of the autopsy’s completion, reports Thai PBS World. Rojanasunan did say none of Patcharaveerapong’s teeth were missing, as some had speculated. There were also no wounds to her face or head either, Rojanasunan said.

https://twitter.com/MrMrTaxi07/status/1502457306293817346?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Rojanasunan also noted that police and pathologists should try to find out what caused the cut on Patcharaveerapong’s leg by simulating the tragedy. She pointed out that forensic examinations are only part of the story and said police should have done a more thorough investigation of the case before ruling out foul play.

Patcharaveerapong was reportedly on a boat with friends on their way to a restaurant before the accident on Feb. 24. She fell in the river, and her friends called the police after they could not locate her quickly. Her body was found two days later. Police ruled her death accidental and said there was no evidence of foul play, but their investigation is ongoing.

However, there has been concern that police made their determination too quickly, which led Patcharaveerapong’s mother, Panida Sirayootyotin, to ask for a second autopsy. After the first autopsy, a doctor at the Police General’s Institute of Forensic Medicine (IFM) told the Bangkok Post on March 11 there were no signs of trauma caused by a foreign object on the actress’ skull. There were also no broken teeth.

These findings contradicted a comment from actor Ekkapun “Tide” Bunluerit, who was among the first people to see Patcharaveerapong’s body from the river. Benluerit told a television show he believed there was bruising around Patcharaveerapong’s right eye. Pol Maj Gen Supichai Limsiwawong, chief of the IFM, said several injuries were found, including the large cut on her right thigh.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reported on March 22 that the five people on the speedboat with Patcharaveerapong will take lie detector tests for the Thai Senate’s committee on human rights, freedom, and consumer protection. The committee’s chairman, Somchai Sawaengkan, also said they would request police re-examine their evidence in the case. The Justice Ministry also established a panel of forensic experts to review the latest autopsy.