Nicole Murphy: See All of Her Dazzling Instagram Posts

Eddie Murphy’s ex wife Nicole Murphy is an accomplished fashion model and she has some incredibly dazzling Instagram photos to prove it. Nicole began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old, soon being awarded a contact with the Ford Modeling Agency after winning an international modeling contest. She later signed to a top modeling agency based in Paris, France, and spent several years traveling Europe while working for designers such as Chanel, Valentino, and Yves St. Laurent.

These days, Nicole is retired from modeling, but has become a successful businesswoman by creating her own jewelry line and, more recently, launching her own anti-aging skincare brand.

Additionally, she also served as an executive producer on the former VH1 reality TV series Hollywood Exes, which she also starred in.

Nicole met Eddie Murphy in 1988, when the two attended that year’s NAACP Image Awards show. They struck up a romance and began dating, then going on to live together for a couple of years.

In 1993, the pair married at the Grand Ballroom of The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Together they share five children: four daughters, Bria, Shayne, Zola, and Bella; and one son, Myles.

Nicole and Murphy stayed married until 2005, when Nicole filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce was finalized in 2006.

Nicole went on to date former NFL star, and current TV personality, Michael Strahan. The two split up in 2014, stating that they both just had very busy schedules.

More recently, Nicole found herself caught up in a controversy, after she was photographed kissing director Antoine Fuqua, who is married to actress Lela Rochon. The pair were snapped engaged in what appears to be an embrace and kiss while also holding cups of cappuccino.

Nicole issued a statement, denying the accusations that the pair were having an affair, and apologizing for inadvertently giving the impression that this was happening.

“Antoine and I [are] friends. We ran into each other while we both were in Europe. Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired,”

“It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway (sic) inappropriately with a married man,” she added.

“I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written,” Nicole went on to say, then setting the record straight by asserting, “I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”

As Nicole addresses in her statement, her relationship with Murphy was not without its share of infidelity accusations. Fuqua does not yet appear to have commented on the photo.

