Nicole Kidman Underwent a Painful Surgery Amid ‘Bombshell’ Promotion

Amid the promotional circuit for Bombshell, star Nicole Kidman underwent an intense operation that has reportedly left her in tears. The 52-year-old actress reportedly squeezed in a root canal a few months ago into her hectic schedule.

“She had to fit in a painful root canal in with her crazy schedule a few months ago, and it was nearly the straw that broke the camel’s back,” a source close to Kidman’s team told Woman’s Day.

“She literally had a journalist at her house just two hours before surgery, and putting on a brave face was all too much. She had a good cry after,” the source continued, adding that Kidman put her work, family and travel commitments ahead of her painful condition.

“Even though it was routine, it was a reminder to Nicole to manage her schedule and her stress carefully.”

In Bombshell, which premiered in theaters over the weekend, Kidman stars as Gretchen Carlson alongside Charlize Theron, who plays Megyn Kelly and Margot Robbie, who plays a fictitious Fox News employee, in the story of the women of Fox News involved with the sexual harassment allegations that led to CEO Roger Ailes’ resignation from the company.

John Lithgow plays Ailes, while Allison Janney, Malcolm McDowell, Kate McKinnon and Connie Britton also appear in the film. Kenneth Turan of the Los Angeles Times called Bombshell “a ferociously entertaining dramatization of how an unlikely group of women exposed and deposed media titan Roger Ailes” and wrote that “it is as harrowing as it is triumphant in its depiction of the way it all came to pass.”

“You don’t have to like Kelly, Carlson, or the fictitious Pospisil to feel something for these women, intelligent, gifted professionals undermined by a controlling creep,” TIME magazine’s Stephanie Zacharek agreed. “But you’re always aware of their relative privilege, too.”

However, other critics weren’t as impressed, with the New Yorker‘s Anthony Lane writing, “As often occurs on topical tales, which are hellbent on catching a widespread mood (in this instance, anger and disgust), there’s something hasty and undigested about Bombshell.”

Kidman was nominated for a SAG Award for her portrayal of Carlson, while Robbie and Theron were nominated for Golden Globes and SAG Awards.