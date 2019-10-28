Nicole Kidman Showers Husband Keith Urban With Love in a Very Special 52nd Birthday Display

Nicole Kidman knows how to honor her love Keith Urban on his birthday. The country star celebrated his 52nd birthday on Saturday with a lot of gifts and loved ones. The singer took to Instagram to thank his fans and friends for their birthday wishes. The photo featured all the presents, balloons and flowers he was given on the special day. Hidden behind the flowers was Kidman, celebrating the special day alongside her husband.

“Thank you to EVERYONE for all the birthday love !!!!!!!!! (it’s all in the details xxxx – KU,” he captioned the touching photo.

“Happy Birthday my friend. You are uncommonly talented, kind and cool,” John Mayer wrote in the comments section of Urban’s post.

“Lol love it – took me a bit to see what you were referring to but now I see your beautiful bride,” one fan commented.

“I’m so glad that you had a wonderful Birthday with Nicole, we see you Nic, Sunday, Faith and the rest of your family. I hope y’all had chocolate cake. You are so loved,” another fan wrote.

“I can tell you’re surrounded by love. Happy birthday, Keith!” a third fan commented.

Kidman also paid tribute to her husband during his special birthday, sharing a selfie of the two of them along with a sweet message.

“Happy Birthday Keith Lionel.. you are so loved,” she wrote in the caption of the post, adding birthday cake and red heart emojis.

PEOPLE writes the beloved celebrity couple enjoyed a trip to Italy together just a few weeks before Urban’s birthday. He shared a sweet selfie on Instagram of himself and Kidman while in Florence. Kidman could be seen laying her head against Urban’s and putting her arm around him.

Kidman and Urban married in June 2006 in Australia and share daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8. They celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary earlier this year during the summer.

Urban is set to headline Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park for the fourth year in a row. He will be joined by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Struts, Amanda Shires and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.