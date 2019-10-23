Nicole Kidman Reveals Rare Photo With Sister Antonia, and They Are Identical

Nicole Kidman doesn’t often share photos of herself with her sister, Antonia, but when she does it’s always good. On Tuesday, the 52-year-old actress posted a photo to Instagram of the siblings in their Halloween outfits. It’s unclear what exactly Nicole’s outfit was, but her younger sis appeared to be a skeleton.

View this post on Instagram Early #Halloween party with my sis and our families 🧡🎃 A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Oct 22, 2019 at 12:28pm PDT

Fans flocked to the photo of the two. Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia said, “Sisters are the best.”

One fan wrote, “You two look so much alike. Sisters are the best.”

“Wow you guys really look alike,” another said.

“Wow Nicole Kidman you are so beautiful i have respect for you you are like princess,” a third fan commented.

Antonia, 49, is an accomplished media personality in her own right. She started as a researcher for Nine Network in New South Wales for the TODAY show. Later she became a reporter for NBN Television, based in Newcastle. She is the author of two books, Feeding Fussy Kids and The Simple Things: Creating an Organised Home, a Happy Family and A Life Worth Living.

Nicole is starring in the upcoming film Bombshell, which is being released in theaters on Dec.20. The movie is about three Fox News hosts who stood up to CEO and chairman of the network, Roger Ailes. Kidman plays Gretchen Carlson, with Charlize Theron starring as Megyn Kelly and Margot Robbie playing composite character Kayla Pospisil.

Kidman talked about the film recently with Entertainment Tonight.

“This film is a very powerful film… and Charlize really sort of championed getting it made,” she said. “So when Margot and I came in, we went, “Yeah, of course, we want to be there, we want to support you. We want to get this thing made.’”

Theron added, “I think it’s an important story. It was written really well, and I think it was the writing, and the filmmaker, that made me realize it was in the right hands. We need to tell these stories, for sure.”

However, the real-life Carlson is frustrated by the project.

“It’s a strange and frustrating reality that I can’t partake in any of these projects based on my settlement, which is why I’m working so hard on Capitol Hill so that nobody else has to be handcuffed anymore,” she said. “In the end, I can’t participate, but it’s all about continuing the dialogue. And if projects like this and the Showtime miniseries keeps people in our society talking about this issue, then that is amazing. And most importantly, if it gives courage to men and women who are facing these kinds of situations to come forward, then that’s the extra bonus.”