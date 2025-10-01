Nicole Kidman Just Got Amazing Career News 1 Day After Filing for Divorce From Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman may be going through a divorce, but she remains employed. Days after filing for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage, her series, Lioness has been renewed for a third season on Paramount+.

TV Line reports the Taylor Sheridan drama will return. Zoe Saldaña and Kidman, both of whom star in and executive-produce the series, will reprise their roles.

The series also stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier. The official logline for Season 2 reads: “The CIA’s fight against terror moved closer to home. Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlisted a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe was forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she made as the leader of the Lioness program.”

The news comes amid Kidman and Urban breaking the internet with divorce news. A day before Kidman filed official divorce documents, TMZ reported that the longtime couple were living separately, with Urban initiating the split in June and moving into his own home in Nashville.

Kidman reportedly wanted to try to salvage their marriage, but sources on her end say they believe Urban has already moved on with someone new. Ahead of the divorce filing, which Kidman cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, the former pair came to a parenting agreement regarding their two daughters.

Both have waived their right to spousal support and will retain their own assets. Kidman will have primary and residential custody for 306 days a year, while Urban will get 59 days a year with the girls. Urban reportedly paid a child support settlement ahead of time. The agreement was signed by two notaries representing both parties.