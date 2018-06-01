Nicole Kidman Reveals She Had Two Miscarriages During Tom Cruise Marriage

Nicole Kidman was married to Tom Cruise from 1990-2001 and Kidman has now opened up about her struggles to conceive during that time.

Speaking to Tatler magazine, Kidman revealed that her first pregnancy, which occurred shortly after the pair wed, was ectopic, meaning that a fertilized egg is implanted outside the womb. She later had a miscarriage shortly before Cruise filed for divorce in 2001.

“I know the yearning. That yearning. It’s a huge, aching yearning. And the loss! The loss of a miscarriage is not talked about enough,” the Big Little Lies star shared, via Yahoo!. “That’s massive grief to certain women.”

During their marriage, Kidman and Cruise welcomed two children through adoption, becoming parents to daughter Isabella, now 25, and son Connor, now 22.

“There’s an enormous amount of pain and an enormous amount of joy on the other side of it,” Kidman said of becoming a parent. “The flipside of going through so much yearning and pain to get there is the feeling of ‘Ahhhh!’ when you have the child.”

Kidman previously spoke about her miscarriage in a 2007 interview with Vanity Fair, calling it “very traumatic.”

“From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies,” she said, via E! News. “And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that ‘s when it came that we would adopt Bella.”

“My mother has an adopted sister, so it’s been a part of our family, and I knew it would probably play out somewhere in mine,” she added. “I didn’t think it would happen so early, but it did.”

After her marriage to Cruise, Kidman wed country singer Keith Urban in 2006 and the couple welcomed biological daughters Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 7.

The mom of four told Tatler that she wanted to give some of the awards she’s won during her career to her daughters, though one of them wasn’t so enthusiastic about the new addition to her room.

“I said to my oldest: ‘You can put this on your shelf,’ and she said, ‘No, my shelf is full, I don’t want that,’” Kidman recalled. “Her shelf is full of snow globes and certificates and books, you know, bits and pieces and knick-knacks. I totally get it. You don’t want some trophy your mum’s won sitting up there. The little one was like, ‘I WANT IT!’”

