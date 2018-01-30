‘Dr. Oz’ Shelved Episode With Scott Baio’s Accuser Before Allegations Surfaced

Nicole Eggert will make an appearance on NBC‘s Megyn Kelly Today on Tuesday to discuss her allegations of sexual misconduct against Scott Baio — but it’s not the first time she’s taped a show discussing her allegtions.

The 46-year-old actress reportedly taped an episode of Dr. Oz earlier this month detailing her claim that Baio repeatedly molested her during the run of Charles in Charge when she was underage. After the taping, Baio’s representatives sent the show a threatening cease and desist letter saying he denied the accusations and that Eggert’s timeline didn’t match up with his, TMZ reports.

Eggert alleges Baio molested her from ages 14 to 17. He says they had a consensual sexual relationship, but only when she was 18.

Dr. Oz producers reportedly decided not to air the show. Eggert’s manager, David Weintraub, and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, said Dr. Oz producers told them there were “discrepancies on the show between Nicole’s timeline and Scott’s.”

In the Dr. Oz interview obtained by TMZ, Eggert says that Baio told her he could help her get ready to have sexual relations with boys her own age. She says she agreed, though it was awkward.

Dr. Oz asks her where the conversation occurred, and she says at her home when her parents weren’t there.

Dr. Oz asked Nicole what he said to lure her into sex, and she said he told her “how much he loved me and, hopefully one day when I was of age, we could be together, and that he understood I needed to go be with boys my own age and it was sort of like a goodbye action.”

The show was taped January 10 but, as we said, never aired. Nicole and Bloom will appear on Kelly’s show today to tell her story.

After the episode was shelved, Eggert started her accusation on Twitter by responding to a tweet stating Baio, who is a supporter of President Donald Trump, was unable to accompany the President to Switzerland.

“Ask [Scott Baio] what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep,” Eggert wrote

In her responses to the tweet, Eggert described herself as a “molested child” and said that Baio allegedly attacked her between the ages of 14 and 17.

The two starred in the Charles in Charge sitcom from 1987-90, with Eggert playing a college student Jamie Powell while Baio played the titular role.

Baio’s wife Renee was the first to respond, saying his legal team had sent her a pair of cease and desist letters.

Baio would go on to defend himself via a Facebook Live video.

Baio was previously involved in another assault case, though it was one he was on the receiving end of. In 2016 he accused Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith’s wife Nancy Mack of physically assaulting him at their children’s elementary school function. Mack denied the attack, while Baio said she was berating him for being a Trump supporter.