Nicole Brown’s Sister Tanya Reacts to O.J. Simpson’s Parole Hearing

Nicole Brown's sister, Tanya, is trying to find peace after Nevada officials granted former football player and actor, O.J. Simpson parole on Thursday.

E! News reports that Tanya Brown is speaking out and sharing how she really feels about Simpson's highly publicized hearing.

"As I was watching the parole hearing, it brought me back 23 years ago when I was sitting in that courtroom," she said in a telephone interview. "The sweaty hands, the anxiety, like going up that hill on a roller coaster and you don't know what's going to come on you or know what's going to happen on the other side."

Brown says though, "It is what it is. There's nothing we can do about it and it's time to move on."

She adds, "I do what I can to make the choice of accepting what I can't change or control because I'm just going to be an angry person. For me that just works."

However, as soon as the decision was made, Brown said she turned off the television and went back to her work day again, saying she was able to "compartmentalize" the whole thing because "'94 had nothing to do with this."

"I was able to really make that decision that, 'Okay, this is pertinent to this case.' So I didn't bring in any emotions to it," she reveals.

Nicole Brown, along with Ron Goldman, were murdered outside her Brentwood, California condo in June 1994. While Simpson was charged with their murders, touted "trial of the century," he was found not guilty.

Nicole's sister, Tanya went on to write a book, titled Finding Peace Amid the Chaos, where she dives deep into the personal pain she experienced after the highly publicized case.

Though Brown tells E! News she has forgiven Simpson, that doesn't mean she wants to meet up with the former athlete.

"I forgive people who do me wrong so I can move on with my life. This is 23 years," she said. "I don't forgive people who do me wrong for them. I do it for me so I can have a peaceful life."

