Nicolas Cage just became a father of 3, as he and his wife Riko just welcomed a baby daughter. Confirming the news exclusively to PEOPLE, a rep for the couple stated "Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter. Mother and daughter are doing fine."

The baby's name is August Francesca Coppola Cage, and she was born on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Los Angeles. This is Riko's first child and Cage's third. He has two older sons: 16-year-old Kal-El and 31-year-old Weston, both from separate previous relationships. Notably, it was also PEOPLE who broke the news of Riko's pregnancy, with a rep telling the outlet in January, "The parents-to-be are elated!"

Earlier this year, it was reported that Cage, 58, is set to voice a vodka-drinking dragon in a new streaming series that has moved to Paramount+. According to Deadline, the "True Detective-meets-Pete's Dragon project" was initially in development over at Amazon Prime Video, but is now said to have switched streamers. The new show is titled Hellfire and is based on an adult thriller novel by author Eoin Colfer. It's being adapted for television by Davey Holmes, who also created the Get Shorty TV series for Epix, and MGM is currently the producing studio. Additionally, Holmes and Cage will be executive producers, alongside Andrew Mittman of 1.21 via his exclusive MGM production deal. If the series does ever manifest, it will mark Cage's first time as a main cast member of a TV series.

A synopsis of the series reads: "Once upon a time, dragons ruled the earth and Lord Highfire ruled the dragons from his eyrie. But this is not once upon a time, this is now, and now all Lord Highfire rules is his shack in Louisiana's Honey Island Swamp. Highfire has become plain old 'Vern' and, by day, he hides out among the alligators, watches cable-TV and drinks obscene amounts of vodka to pass the time."

The synopsis added: "It isn't much of a life but he's alive to live it, and Vern is prepared do whatever it takes – even if it's violent – to preserve his own hide. When Vern's world collides with a human teen named Squib, who becomes mixed up in some trouble while running booze for the local mob, their mutual struggle for survival becomes entangled in the most unlikely of friendships." Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.