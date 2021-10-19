Nicolas Cage Shaves Head for New Movie, Looks Totally Different

Nicolas Cage is well-known for going to extremes for his film roles, and now the iconic actor looks totally different after shaving his head for a new movie. Cage is currently filming Butcher’s Crossing in Montana, and in a new on-set photo, the star is seen rocking a bald look with a dark beard while filming out in the northwest wilderness. The look is an interesting one for Cage, if only because it appears to be the first time we’ve seen him without hair, but he absolutely pulls it off.

Butcher’s Crossing is an adaptation of John Williams’ 1960 novel of the same name, telling a story about life in the “rugged frontier of the American West” in the 1870s, per Deadline. In it, Cage will play Miller, the leader of a Buffalo hunter team who encounters a young Harvard dropout hoping to find purpose in the West. The two men set off on an epic adventure that tests their limits, both mentally and physically, while bringing them face-to-face with potentially fatal circumstances. The title of the story, Butcher’s Crossing, refers to a fictional Kansas town where the two men meet. The film is being directed by Gabe Polsky (Red Army), from a screenplay he wrote with Liam Satre-Meloy. Butcher’s Crossing will begin production in October.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/DiscussingFilm/status/1450174685547745281?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The new film is just one more in a series of very interesting films Cage has taken on lately. Starting back in 2017 with the horror-comedy Mom and Dad — which co-starred Selma Blair — and then continuing on with movies such as Mandy, Color Out of Space, and Willy’s Wonderland, the Oscar-winner has been jumping into some absolutely insane movies that are infinitely enjoyable. He scaled it back recently, however, with Pig, a movie that many expected to be a thriller but is actually a dramatic film with a very emotionally powerful performance by Cage.

Back in September, Cage’s most recent movie, Prisoners of the Ghostland, was released, and the actor was quoted as referring to it as “the wildest movie” he has “ever made.” In the film, Cage plays Hero, a “notorious criminal” who is sent to rescue the governor’s daughter, who has disappeared into a dark supernatural universe. To escape the nightmare world, Hero must break the evil curse controlling the mysterious Ghostland.” Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service) co-stars as Bernice, the governor’s daughter, and the governor himself is played by horror icon Bill Moseley. Actor and filmmaker Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook, The Hangover Part II) also stars, playing a character named Psycho. Additional stars of the Prisoners of the Ghostland include Yuzuka Nakaya and Tak Sakaguchi (Godzilla: Final Wars).