Nicki Minaj's Claims About Arrest Disputed By Amsterdam Police

Nicki Minaj's recent detainment at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport has prompted opposing accounts from both the artist and Dutch authorities. The dispute began when Minaj was apprehended last Saturday, May 25, and slapped with a €350 ($380) fine after law enforcement officials reportedly discovered dozens of joints in her luggage.

The "Super Bass" hitmaker fiercely condemned her treatment, attributing it partly to racial bias. She said that the incident was "disgusting" and suggested it was because she hails from "a confident other race." However, Dutch law enforcement has firmly refuted these allegations.

A spokesperson for the Dutch military police rebuffed Minaj's claims in a statement to the BBC, emphasizing their commitment to impartiality. "We stand for a professional organisation that treats everybody equal, no matter what," the spokesperson stated. They further elaborated on the standard procedures followed during such incidents: "We just do our job and it is protocol to search luggage and arrest a person when we find drugs."

The police representative also provided a timeline of events, stating, "The arrest was around 17.30 and the release at 21.30." They expressed frustration with Minaj's allegations, remarking, "I think that it all went very smoothly. It's annoying that she drew that card."

Beyond Amsterdam, Minaj's detention had repercussions. In Manchester, UK, 20,000 eager fans were left disappointed when her scheduled performance had to be postponed. The rescheduled concert is set to take place later this month.

Minaj, unfazed by the police's statement, addressed the incident on the livestreaming platform Stationhead, per Deadline. She recounted the situation, "Not being able to get to Manchester, I don't know when was the last time I felt that that low. "You are a confident other race, you know?"

In her account, Minaj painted a grim picture of her experience, alleging, "But I'm not going to get into it and tell you guys the joy they took in it, even while I was there." However, she did acknowledge one compassionate officer, "There was one lady there – all the rest were men – and I could tell she had a heart." "But the treatment was just disgusting. And I wouldn't wish that on anyone."

Dutch prosecutors initially claimed Minaj was carrying between 30 to 100 grams of cannabis. However, the rapper countered this assertion, stating that "the pre-rolls" belonged to her security guard.v