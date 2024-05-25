Nicki Minaj Arrested While Overseas

Nicki Minaj found herself in legal trouble after being arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. On Saturday, the "Barbie World" rapper shared two videos. The first video, which was posted on Instagram, showed her recording something from inside her van and speaking with what appeared to be an airport official.

Minaj starts the video mid-conversation and asks, "Tell me again." The official says, "Police officer told me we have to offload all the luggage and search everything."

Upon hearing the official apologize for the inconvenience, Minaj asks why the police didn't check her luggage before it was loaded onto the plane. The official claims the check was "random," though he also says it was prompted after the police officer pointed out Minaj filmed him.

"He asked me do I have any more in those purses and I said no," Minaj says, without clarifying what she means by "any more." Minaj added, "They took my bags and took it on the plane." The official apologizes again to Minaj, who responds, "Of course."

However, video taken from Minaj's Instagram Live session and shared on X shows her surrounded by police officers as she is being arrested. In the video's opening scene, Minaj asks the police officer where she is headed. The officer responds, "We have to go to the police station," five minutes away.

According to the police officer, the process will be quick and they will try to get her to her next show as soon as possible. In response to Minaj's continued questions, the officer informs her, "You're under arrest."

"Oh, so I'm under arrest?" Minaj asks the officer, to which he replies, "Yes." Despite Minaj's inquiries, the police officer doesn't explain why she is under arrest.

Two police officers ordered her to enter the waiting police van and stop filming. In response, Minaj stated that she was awaiting her lawyer. A police officer holds Minaj's passport, telling her she can contact her lawyer from the precinct. The video ends after Minaj walks into the police van, still filming.

The circumstances surrounding Minaj's arrest are unclear at this point. However, a local news outlet reported she was arrested for drug possession. Minaj tweeted on her X account, "now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down."

In addition, she previously tweeted, "This is Amsterdam, by the way, where weed is legal." The same outlet reported that Minaj performed in Amsterdam this week despite scheduled concert tour dates in Manchester, England, at Co-Op Live and Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on June 2.