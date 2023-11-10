Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Claims She Never Threw Away Doll Collection, With Proof

In Britney Spears' new memoir, the pop star makes some damning claims about many of the people in her life, most notably her own family. In one section of her book, The Woman in Me, Spears claims that her mother, Lynne Spears, tossed out her collection of dolls — as well as some journals — while she was in a mental health treatment facility in 2019. Now, TMZ reports that Lynne claims this never happened, and she has the proof.

Over on Instagram, Lynne shared photos of the dolls and journals. She tagged her daughter in the post and explained, "I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you. They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!"

Lynne is not the only person to come forward and allege that a story about her in Spears' memoir is less than accurate. Star Jackson — who was previously married to Spears's ex-husband Kevin Federline — called out the "Toxic" singer over what she asserts are some inaccuracies in the book. Jackson and Federline had been together for about two years and shared a child when Federline began dating Spears.

Shortly after they met, Jackson gave birth to her second child with Federline. In her book, Spears writes of her early relationship with Federline, "I was living in a bubble and I didn't have a lot of good, close friends to confide in and get advice from. I had no idea until after we'd been together for a while and someone told me, 'You know he has a new baby, right?'"

However, Jackson told the Daily Mail that this is not her recollection of the event. "When Kevin met Britney we had three kids [Federline was stepfather to her two eldest children and they had a daughter, Kori, together] and one on the way and we were living in a six-bedroom house in Orange County, California. One day, when I had bad morning sickness and was about six months pregnant, Kevin had an audition for a coke commercial or something in LA... then I didn't hear from him for three days."

Jackson went on to reveal, "I later found out they had met at a club on the first night, when he went out with his friends." Jackson went on to allege that Spears was even present at the hospital when she was giving birth to her and Federline's second child. Afterward, she says that Federline went back to Spears' home and left her alone at the hospital.